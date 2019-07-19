Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.03. Biocept shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 695.85% and a negative return on equity of 338.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.