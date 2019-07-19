BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to “Hold”

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULH stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $618.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.13. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.41 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 3.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 237,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 143,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 67,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

