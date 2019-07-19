BidaskClub Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut 22nd Century Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

