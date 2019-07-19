BidaskClub Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

NSIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,394. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,055,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

