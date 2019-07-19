B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 126,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.