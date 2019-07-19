Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Sells $188,000.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY opened at $73.84 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

