Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDC. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

