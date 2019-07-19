Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.21

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $15.89. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 108 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

