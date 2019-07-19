BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

BMWYY opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

