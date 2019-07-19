Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $576.59

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.59 and traded as low as $628.40. Barratt Developments shares last traded at $634.00, with a volume of 2,553,911 shares changing hands.

BDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.82 ($8.65).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.89.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.