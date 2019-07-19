Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

BANR stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Banner by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Banner by 1,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Banner by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.