Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.90 by Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.90 ($5.70) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €4.96 ($5.76).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.