AVX (NYSE:AVX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Shares of AVX stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. AVX has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AVX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of AVX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,117,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,290,000 after acquiring an additional 272,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter worth about $20,361,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of AVX by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 597,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AVX by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 564,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

