Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

AVRO stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avrobio by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avrobio by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 276,018 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avrobio by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 233,772 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Avrobio by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avrobio by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 133,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

