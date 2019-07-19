Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $32.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 582,639 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avrobio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avrobio by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 276,018 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 61.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 233,772 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Avrobio by 40.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 771,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $552.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

