Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 102500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.