Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.50. Autoweb shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 306 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Analysts predict that Autoweb Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoweb during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autoweb by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoweb by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

