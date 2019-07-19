Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Trading Down 3.6%

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 369,055 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.64.

About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF)

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.