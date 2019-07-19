Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.30), 7,855,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 417% from the average session volume of 1,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of $364.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.51.

In related news, insider Jim (James) Simpson 2,541,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th.

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

