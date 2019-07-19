AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,620. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AtriCure by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

