Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) Trading Down 45%

Associated British Engineering PLC (LON:ASBE)’s share price dropped 45% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.10. The stock has a market cap of $307,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Associated British Engineering Company Profile (LON:ASBE)

Associated British Engineering plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies diesel engines. It also offers spare parts for diesel engines and associated repair services; and generator sets. The company serves customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East and Australasia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.