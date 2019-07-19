ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by Santander

Santander downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $226.65 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after buying an additional 1,215,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $88,605,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 13.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,186,000 after buying an additional 370,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ASML by 2,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,326,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

