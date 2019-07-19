ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18, Morningstar.com reports. ASML had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. ASML updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,160. ASML has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $88,605,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,326,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Santander raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

