ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €208.46 ($242.40).

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.