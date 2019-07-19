Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $0.80. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 11,210 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 8,895.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 859,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.99% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

