Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.43. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Artemis Alpha Trust

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

