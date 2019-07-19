Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.43. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Artemis Alpha Trust
