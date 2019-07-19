ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.37

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $18.59. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 298,308 shares.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 85.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $55,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,298.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

