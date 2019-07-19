Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,149,905 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.