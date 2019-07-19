ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 2,792,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,446. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.35). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

