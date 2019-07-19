Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Monday. Aquis Exchange has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.37.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

