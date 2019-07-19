Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

APLE stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,315,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,730,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,160,000 after buying an additional 1,063,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 572,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

