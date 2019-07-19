Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 1,203,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,746. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 306.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $58,013.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.