Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will post $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $89.40 million. Aphria reported sales of $9.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 686.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $160.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.92 million to $170.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $536.47 million, with estimates ranging from $391.54 million to $676.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Aphria by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 1,130,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 3.12. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

