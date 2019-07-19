AO World’s (AO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. AO World presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.72).

AO World stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

