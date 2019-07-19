Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 300,000 Shares of QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$310,500.00 ($220,212.77).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,550.00 ($37,269.50).

On Thursday, May 9th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 300,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$313,200.00 ($222,127.66).

Shares of QV Equities stock opened at A$1.04 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.02 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. QV Equities Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.03.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

