Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $56.91 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $55,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 100,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,337,900 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,583. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $240,575,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $210,369,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,057,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $16,006,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $14,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.