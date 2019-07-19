Analyzing Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) and MicroStrategy (OTCMKTS:MSTR)

Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Polar Wireless has a beta of 64.49, meaning that its share price is 6,349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polar Wireless and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy $497.64 million 2.51 $22.50 million $1.70 71.62

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Wireless and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy 2.64% 1.73% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Wireless and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 0 0 1 0 3.00

MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.27%.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Polar Wireless on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Wireless

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

