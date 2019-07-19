Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $672.60

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $673.83.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $813.85. The company had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $814.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

