Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.06 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in PJT Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 62.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,831. The company has a market capitalization of $880.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

