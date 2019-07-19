Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.23). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.35 million.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.90.

BE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 9,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $255,804.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 31,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $474,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,886 shares of company stock worth $2,018,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

