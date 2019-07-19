Analysts Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.78. S & T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.39 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,492. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Todd D. Brice acquired 2,036 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,611.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 42,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 208,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,575,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

