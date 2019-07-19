Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 319.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

