American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.44.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Tower has a one year low of $138.51 and a one year high of $218.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,064 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

