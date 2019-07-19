American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) Trading Down 35.8%

Shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) traded down 35.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.88, 3,818,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 769% from the average session volume of 439,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 13,084.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.11% of American Electric Technologies worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AETI)

American Electric Technologies, Inc supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products.

