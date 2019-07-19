Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,193.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,977.90 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

