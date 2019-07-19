Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,100.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,193.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,977.90 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
