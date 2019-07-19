Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 10.3%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.90, 25,476,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 7,732,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $178,130.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,159 shares of company stock worth $13,728,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Amarin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

