Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.08.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after buying an additional 1,394,730 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,553,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

MO stock remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Friday. 5,261,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,676. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

