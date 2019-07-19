Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.20

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and traded as high as $74.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 9,911 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Svb Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.