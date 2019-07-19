Allstate Corp (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 1st

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

