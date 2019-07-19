Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.28

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and traded as low as $47.98. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 35,204 shares trading hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

